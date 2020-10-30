Thursday, October 29, 2020

MLW Fusion Restart Announced For November 18th

By Michael Reichlin
MLW
Major League Wrestling (MLW)

Major League Wrestling’s #TheRestart campaign has come to a head. In a video released Thursday night, it was revealed that MLW Fusion is returning Wednesday, November 18th.

Fusion has been on hiatus for several months out of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic. MLW was set to make an announcement during the Youtube premiere of the latest MLW Pulp Fusion digital series. That feed was hijacked by Contra Unit, the heel faction that has seized control of MLW.

A video was then shown of MLW’s roster ambushing Contra Unit and taking back control. The teaser for the return of MLW Fusion promises reloaded roster, rivals unleashed, championship title fights, interpromotional dream matches and a new breed of fighting athletes.

Find Out How To Watch MLW Fusion

Check out the official MLW #TheRestart reveal video below:

