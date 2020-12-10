MLW Fusion Results (12/9): The Von Erichs Take On Contra Unit

Major League Wrestling’s episode of Fusion on 12/9 featured a double main-event. Richard Holliday would face Low-Ki in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera Cup and The Von Erichs would defend the tag belts against Contra Unit.

The full show can be viewed in the player below:

MLW Fusion Results 12/9:

Calvin Tankman defeated Zenshi Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated Jason Dugan & Robert Martyr Opera Cup 2020 Semi-Final

Low-Ki defeated Richard Holliday MLW Tag Team Championships

The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) vs Contra Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch) – No Contest

- Advertisement -

Here are 8 takeaways from MLW Fusion 12/9:

Tag Title Match Ends In Chaos

CONTRA, Von Erichs, Team Filthy… All Hell just broke loose!#MLWFusion



? ? ? YouTube | Fubo Sports | Pluto TV



? https://t.co/l7AEvJOg7D pic.twitter.com/yPaWMi3JQl — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020

The Von Erichs are about as true blue of babyfaces as there can be. On the opposite side of the spectrum is Contra Unit. Whenever these two units collide it is a little reminiscent of when the Von Erichs would clash with wrestlers like the Great Kabuki and his manager Gary Hart in WCCW.

The match pretty much started once the Von Erichs came out. A wild brawl took place early and the referee had trouble controlling it. Eventually, a traditional tag match did take place, but things would devolve again before the end of the show. Marshall and Gotch found themselves on the outside and the barefooted Von Erich gave his opponent a claw-slam through a ring board. Then, for reasons which will likely be explained later, Team Filthy hit the ring and caused a no-contest. Jordan Oliver was out there as well attacking people and utter chaos ensued to close the show.

Low-Ki Advances To Opera Cup Semi-Finals

Warrior's Way!!!



Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) double stomps Holliday for the victory and has earned his way into the #OperaCup finals.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup



? ? ? YouTube | Fubo Sports | Pluto TV



? https://t.co/l7AEvJOg7D pic.twitter.com/9uXXwv1eMp — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020

The 1st of MLW’s double main event this week saw Richard Holliday take on Low-Ki in the semi-finals of the Opera Cup. King Mo and American Top Team have been complaining that Low-Ki shouldn’t even be in the tournament, however. They are urging MLW officials to review Low-Ki’s medical charts, as they believe King Mo gave him some type of neurological injury.

Low-Ki wrestled really smart against Holiday, however. He peppered the Dynasty member’s quads with leg kicks that would play a factor in the outcome of the match. Holiday looked like he was going to suplex his opponent but was seen clutching at his leg as Low-Ki fought out of it. Low-Ki then hit a dropkick followed by a double foot stomp from the top for the win.

After the match, Low-Ki paraded around with Holiday’s Caribbean Championship belt for a little bit. He’ll face the winner of Tom Lawlor vs ACH in the finals.

Hammerstone Challenges The Black Hand Of Contra For Kings of the Colosseum

Our very own @AliciaAtout caught up with the MLW National Openweight Champion @alexhammerstone to get an update on his current condition.#MLWFusion



? ? ? YouTube | Fubo Sports | Pluto TV



? https://t.co/l7AEvJOg7D pic.twitter.com/EQhUSXvzXs — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020

National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone was interviewed by Alicia Atout this week. Hammerstone said he’s never been hit as hard as Contra Unit’s Mads Krugger hit him with a chair on the 1st Fusion back since the restart. He also announced that he’s cleared to wrestle and wants to face Krugger at Kings of the Colosseum.

Salina de la Renta Summons Pascal Mendoza

Recently on Fusion, Salina de la Renta said she was traveling to Mexico to take care of some business. She also said that Konnan wouldn’t like what she was up to. This week, Salina was in Mexico and spoke about summoning someone named Pascal Mendoza. This person was a little boy of 7 years old when the 1985 Mexico City Earthquake hit. This person lost everything and developed a hate for the world at the time. Now this person is wandering around Earth with an unquenchable desire for revenge.

Lucha Underground fans might have an idea as to who Salina is talking about. Mil Muertes’ backstory on that show was that he was a boy named Pascal Mendoza during the 1985 Mexico City Earthquake. Does that mean Ricky Banderas is on his way to MLW? Or does Salina have someone else in mind?

Lio Rush Responds To Myron Reed

?BREAKING NEWS?



Lio Rush vs Myron Reed for the MLW World Middleweight Championship is now a done deal! #MLWFusion @TheLionelGreen @TheBadReed

? ? ? YouTube | Fubo Sports | Pluto TV



? https://t.co/l7AEvK5QZb pic.twitter.com/jsTUtVVzVG — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020

Previously on Fusion, we’ve seen MLW Middleweight Champion, Myron Reed, issue a challenge to the newly signed Lio Rush. This week, cameras caught up with Lio while he was on his way to the recording studio. Rush said he’ll face Myron Reed, but he’ll do so when he wants to, and that will be at January’s Kings of the Colosseum event.

Violence Is Forever Debuts In Tag Division

And Goodnight! Violence is Forever (@kevinxku @dgarrinibc) put away their opponent with a brutal Roundhouse/ Brainbuster combo!#MLWFusion



? ? ? YouTube | Fubo Sports | Pluto TV



? https://t.co/l7AEvK5QZb pic.twitter.com/IF0GI0v4Sm — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020

Last week, Tom Lawlor cut a promo saying Team Filthy was entering the tag division. This week, he introduced the debuting Kevin Ku along with Dominic Garrini. The duo took on Jason Dugan & Robert Martyr who offered little in the way of competition for the team dubbed “Violence is Forever.” A brainbuster superkick combo would pick up the win for the new team in under 2 minutes.

Calvin Tankman Picks Up Another Win

??DOUBLE MAIN EVENT??

??Von Erichs ? Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch

??Low Ki ? Richard Holliday – Opera Cup Semi-Finals

??Tankman ? Zenshi

??Violence is Forever debuts

?Salina conjures a wicked weapon

?Mads Kruügger SPEAKS



Watch #MLWFusion: https://t.co/yjUF0JypzX pic.twitter.com/ENbntB6Oa5 — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020

Zenshi was in tough this week as he took on Calvin Tankman in the opening match. The Chilean fighter attempted to work the big man’s legs but it was to no avail. Tankman caught him with a back elbow as he came off the top rope and then hit the Tankman Driver for the win.

Coming Up in MLW

Opera Cup 2020 Semi Final #2

ACH vs Tom Lawlor

Booked for Kings of the Colosseum: