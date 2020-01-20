MLW Fusion Results & 5 Takeaways (1/18/20)

Major League Wrestling presented the finals of the Opera Cup tournament on an episode of Fusion that aired this weekend on BeIN Sports and YouTube. The middleweight title was also on the line and Savio Vega and Gino Medina faced each other in a New York street fight.
Quick Results MLW Fusion 1/18/20:
- Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed w/Injustice (c) defeated El Lindaman
- New York Street Fight: Gino Medina defeated Savio Vega
- Opera Cup Finals: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Brian Pillman Jr.
The full episode can be viewed in the player below:
5Davey Boy Smith Jr. Wins The Opera Cup
The main event this week on Fusion was the finals in the Opera Cup tournament. It would be the first time in 70 years the trophy would be awarded to a wrestler for winning a single-elimination tournament, the last victory being Smith’s grandfather, Stu Hart.
Before the match, Smith cut a promo about how he was surprised but pleased that Pillman had made it to the finals. He said that Pillman works hard but in the ring that night, it would be strictly business. Pillman expressed similar sentiment in an interview with Alicia Atout earlier in the evening.
Pillman would give Smith everything he had but ultimately it was the more experienced veteran who would take the victory. Smith made Pillman tap out to the crossface for the win.
It was also announced during the broadcast that the Opera Cup will be an annual tournament in MLW.