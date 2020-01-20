MLW Fusion Results & 5 Takeaways (1/18/20)

5 Davey Boy Smith Jr. Wins The Opera Cup

The main event this week on Fusion was the finals in the Opera Cup tournament. It would be the first time in 70 years the trophy would be awarded to a wrestler for winning a single-elimination tournament, the last victory being Smith’s grandfather, Stu Hart.

Before the match, Smith cut a promo about how he was surprised but pleased that Pillman had made it to the finals. He said that Pillman works hard but in the ring that night, it would be strictly business. Pillman expressed similar sentiment in an interview with Alicia Atout earlier in the evening.

Pillman would give Smith everything he had but ultimately it was the more experienced veteran who would take the victory. Smith made Pillman tap out to the crossface for the win.

It was also announced during the broadcast that the Opera Cup will be an annual tournament in MLW.