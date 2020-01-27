MLW Fusion Results & 5 Takeaways (1/25/20)

MLW Fusion this week emanated from Texas.

MLW Fusion 1/25/20

This weekend, Major League Wrestling presented its first episode of Fusion from the Zero Hour tapings held in Dallas earlier this month. The show featured a barbed wire match between Mance Warner and Jimmy Havoc in the main event.

MLW Fusion 1/25/20 Quick Results:

  1. Drago & Puma King defeated Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil (Injustice) and Low Rider & Taurus (Triple Threat Tag match)
  2. Low-Ki defeated Chandler Hopkins
  3. Barbed Wire Match
    Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc

Here are 5 takeaways from MLW Fusion 1/25/20:

5Barbed Wire Violence On MLW Fusion

  • Barbed Wire Match
    Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc

Not since 2003 during its initial run has MLW held a barbed-wire match, but Jimmy Havoc and Mance Warner went to battle in such a fight this week. Warner would come away as the victor after an interference attempt from Priscilla Kelly didn’t go as planned.

Kelly gave Havoc a handful of powder to use but Warner caused the powder to hit Havoc in the face instead. Warner then hit a piledriver for the win.

Warner now leads the head-to-head series in MLW between the two at 3-1:

  • Bunkhouse Brawl 9/7/19
    Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc
  • Falls Count Anywhere 11/9/19:
    Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc
  • Prince of Darkness Match 12/5/19
    Jimmy Havoc defeated Mance Warner
  • Barbed Wire Match 1/11/20
    Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc

Warner also won a triple threat against Bestia 666 and Havoc on the SuperFight PPV in November.

