MLW Fusion Results & 5 Takeaways (1/25/20)

This weekend, Major League Wrestling presented its first episode of Fusion from the Zero Hour tapings held in Dallas earlier this month. The show featured a barbed wire match between Mance Warner and Jimmy Havoc in the main event.
MLW Fusion 1/25/20 Quick Results:
- Drago & Puma King defeated Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil (Injustice) and Low Rider & Taurus (Triple Threat Tag match)
- Low-Ki defeated Chandler Hopkins
- Barbed Wire Match
Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc
Here are 5 takeaways from MLW Fusion 1/25/20:
5Barbed Wire Violence On MLW Fusion
- Barbed Wire Match
Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc
Not since 2003 during its initial run has MLW held a barbed-wire match, but Jimmy Havoc and Mance Warner went to battle in such a fight this week. Warner would come away as the victor after an interference attempt from Priscilla Kelly didn’t go as planned.
Kelly gave Havoc a handful of powder to use but Warner caused the powder to hit Havoc in the face instead. Warner then hit a piledriver for the win.
Warner now leads the head-to-head series in MLW between the two at 3-1:
- Bunkhouse Brawl 9/7/19
Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc
- Falls Count Anywhere 11/9/19:
Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc
- Prince of Darkness Match 12/5/19
Jimmy Havoc defeated Mance Warner
- Barbed Wire Match 1/11/20
Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc
Warner also won a triple threat against Bestia 666 and Havoc on the SuperFight PPV in November.