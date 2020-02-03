MLW Fusion Results & 6 Takeaways (2/1/20)

6 Marshall Von Erich Defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman

With this episode of Fusion having been taped in Dallas, Texas, the live crowd was enthusiastically behind Marshall Von Erich in this match here. The Von Erich’s bitter rival, Tom Lawlor, joined the broadcast booth for this one as well. Meanwhile, Ross Von Erich was off wrestling in Israel and wasn’t in attendance for the show.

To start off this match the two locked up and didn’t let go as they took their lockup to the outside, around the ring area, and then back into the ring again.

MJF would attempt to pull out all the tricks in the book during this match. At one point he trapped Marshall’s fingers in the steel connecting the turnbuckles in an effort to prevent the Iron Claw from being used on him. Hammerstone and the Dynasty’s newest member, Gino Medina, would attempt to interfere as well but to no avail. Marshall would pick up the victory with the Iron Claw as the Dallas fans went nuts. Following his victory, Marshall would have to fend off the remaining members of the Dynasty as well as Lawlor.

The loss likely spells the end of MJF’s time in MLW, at least for the foreseeable future. MJF finished up with the promotion at the tapings in Dallas but the Dynasty has added to its roster as of late and will look to continue its run of success in their post-MJF era.