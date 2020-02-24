MLW Fusion Results & 6 Takeaways (2/22/20)

Major League Wrestling presented Fusion this weekend on BeIN Sports and YouTube. The show emanated from Texas again this week and featured the main event of Tom Lawlor taking on Ross Von Erich.
MLW 2/22/20 Quick Results:
- Logan Creed defeated Moonshine Mantell
- Erick Stevens defeated Douglas James
- King Mo defeated Dr. Drax
- Ross Von Erich defeated Tom Lawlor via DQ
The full show can be viewed in the player below:
Here are 6 takeaways from MLW Fusion 2/22/20:
6Team Filthy Adds Member, Attack The Von Erichs Texas Style
Last week’s episode of Fusion saw the Von Erich brothers successfully retain the MLW tag team titles against the Dynasty in front of a raucous Dallas crowd. This week, Ross Von Erich took on Tom Lawlor in the night’s main event.
Ross looked to have Lawlor set up for the Iron Claw but Team Filthy member Dominic Garrini interfered and caused the DQ. Marshall Von Erich came out to even up the odds but Erick Stevens ran out and appeared to join Team Filthy as he joined in on the beatdown on the Von Erich brothers. With the 3-on-2 advantage, Team Filthy used cowbells and bull rope to attack the Von Erichs and then even disrespected the state flag of Texas in the middle of the ring to close the show.