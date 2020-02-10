MLW Fusion Results & 6 Takeaways (2/8/20)

6 Jacob Fatu Retains Over Brian Pillman Jr. Thanks To Injustice

Brian Pillman Jr. had the biggest match of his young career this week on Fusion. He challenged Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Championship. Earlier in the evening, the members of Contra Unit attempted to attack Pillman as he entered the building but Davey Boy Smith Jr. helped him fend the stable off.

Pillman spent much of the early part of the match taking damage from Fatu’s offense but managed to make a comeback late. As he was going for a springboard move from the outside, Josef Samael got up on the apron and distract the referee. The members of Injustice (who have been in a rivalry with Pillman since the Opera Cup) came out to ringside. Pillman turned his attention to them and jumped on top of Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil on the outside. Myron Reed then hit Pillman with the loaded chest protector and tossed him back in the ring where the champion was waiting.

After Pillman initially kicked out from a standing moonsault, Fatu then hit a jumping moonsault from the top rope. Fatu then gave him another one for good measure and got the pin.

Cameras cut to the back where Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Von Erichs were in a backstage brawl with Contra Unit’s Sentai Death Squad.