MLW Fusion Results & 6 Takeaways (4/11/20)

6 Tijuana Brawl Kicks Off MLW vs AAA Super Series

It would be impossible to give a full description of all that went on in this match. Suffice to say, the MLW vs AAA series got off to quite the hardcore start when Mortiz & Pagano took on Mance Warner & Savio Vega in the opener. Warner put Mortiz through a flaming table, a car hood was somehow placed in the ring and used, and Savio Vega stabbed Pagano with a series of skewers (like for kabobs), highlighted the many crazy spots in this match.

Warner looked as though he had the match won after putting Mortiz through the flaming table. The referee was distracted, however, as he had to put out the fire that threatened to engulf the ring. This allowed Hammerstone (who left the commentary table after claiming a pharmacy called and his prescription was ready) to interfere. Hammerstone then took out Warner with a bicycle kick, continuing the Warner vs Dynasty rivalry.

With Warner out of the picture, Pagano was able to hit Savio Vega low with a chair before delivering a rolling neckbreaker for the win. AAA goes up 1-0 over MLW after getting the first victory in the series.

Later in the show, it was noted that Mance Warner was furious at the Dynasty backstage.