MLW Fusion Results & 7 Takeaways (2/15/20)

7 The Von Erichs Win Big In Texas

This week’s episode of Fusion was filmed in Dallas and this Texas crowd loved the Von Erichs. The NYTEX Sports Centre looked to be a standing room only crowd and they were all cheering for Ross and Marshall as they took on MJF and Richard Holliday. This was the Dynasty’s contractually obligated title rematch after having dropped the belts to the Von Erichs at Saturday Night SuperFight last November.

The Dynasty used every dirty tactic they could think of including attacking the brothers before the bell. Near the end of the match, with all competitors down on the mat, Hammerstone came out to cause some interference. He was followed by Mance Warner, however, who found a way into the building after having been banned by the Dynasty. Warner hit Hammerstone with a chair shot and then began brawling with Gino Medina, who came out as well.

With the outside interference fended off, the Von Erichs hit the Claw Slam for the victory and the live crowd went crazy!