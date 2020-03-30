MLW Fusion Results & 6 Takeaways (3/28/20)

6 Team Filthy & American Top Team Pick-Up A Cheap Victory Over Low-Ki

On last week’s episode of Fusion, King Mo, Dan Lambert, and American Top Team merged with Tom Lawlor’s Team Filthy. The merger was announced shortly after King Mo attacked Killer Kross with a bat. MLW issued a suspension to Mo for the attack by the American Top Team’s lawyers have appealed and Mo will be allowed to compete while the appeal is taking place.

This week, King Mo was scheduled to face former MLW World Champion Low-Ki in single’s competition. Mo has been taunting Low-Ki in recent weeks about Low-Ki’s training with the Gracie family and Mo’s victory over Roger Gracie in MMA. Each wrestler has been claiming to be the knockout king of MLW as well.

Mo would pick up the victory over Low-Ki but not via knockout. Team Filthy found an altogether cheap way to gain the win. Low-Ki had Mo locked in a choke when Team Filthy members Erick Stevens and Dominic Garrini ran in. Ross Von Erich was already ringside as he was cornering Low-Ki and his brother Marshall also came out to fend off the Team Filthy members. This allowed Tom Lawlor to slip into the ring unnoticed. Lawlor broke up the submission by hitting Low-Ki with an umbrella. Dan Lambert then threw in the towel that Ross Von Erich had been holding and convinced the referee that Low-Ki’s corner had tossed it in as a submission. The referee then awarded the victory to King Mo as the crowd erupted in boos. Team Filthy then blasted the Philadelphia crowd while proclaiming King Mo the new knockout king in MLW to end the segment.