MLW Fusion To Premiere Wednesday Nights On YouTube

New episodes of MLW Fusion will premiere Wednesday nights on MLW’s YouTube channel at 7pm ET starting November 18th.

In statement issued over the weekend, MLW CEO Court Bauer said that the decision to drop new episodes of Fusion on YouTube each week was due to overwhelming interest from fans.

- Advertisement -

“Fans have been blowing up my Twitter for months asking that we keep MLW’s presence on YouTube, so we’re going to do just that,” said Bauer. “YouTube has enabled us to grow and we will continue to enrich the platform with more quality content from MLW.”

The fight card for the November 18th #TheRestart premiere will be announced shortly.

MLW will be moving much of its programming to Wednesday nights, while its flagship series will air nationwide on cable and satellite Saturday nights at 10pm on beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Below is an updated chart showing how you can watch MLW Fusion