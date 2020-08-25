MLW Hires COVID-19 Compliance Officer In Anticipation Of Restart

Major League Wrestling is gearing up to restart. The promotion announced today that they have hired a COVID-19 compliance officer. The person will work to ensure the health and safety of staff and talent throughout and beyond the pandemic.

The league has been steadfast in saying they would not restart until it was safe to do so. Recent advancements in COVID-19 testing appear to have the promotion feeling confident in running events again.

“MLW has introduced a COVID-19 compliance officer (C19CO) as a member of its team moving forward,” reads an MLW press release. “This newly designated position is responsible for establishing and enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols, training staff, and monitoring compliance on all sets and venues.”

“Just like all broadcast productions have a producer or a football team has an offensive coordinator, the COVID-19 Compliance is another necessary member of our organization moving forward,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

MLW is saying they plan to reveal details of its restart in the near future. In storyline, the league has been shut down due to attacks by Contra Unit.