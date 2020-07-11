MLW Looking At Producing An Island Event

MLW is looking at holding an island event in 2021.

Major League Wrestling is exploring the idea of holding an event on an island. The promotion is looking at holding an event in possibly either Puerto Rico or Hawaii in 2021. This all assumes MLW officials will be able to regain control of the company from Josef Samael’s Contra Unit by then, of course.

“We are cautiously optimistic about this project,” said an anonymous league official.

MLW has not been hosting events since the start of the pandemic. They appear hopeful that the situation will soon improve enough for them to do so, however.

“While the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues, there is optimism that a vaccine is on the horizon and as such, the league is having meetings to push forward on expanding MLW into new territories,” reads an MLW.com update.

The Von Erich brothers are big stars in MLW and make their home in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Von Erich. Savio Vega is also a big star in Puerto Rico, making the two locations ideal for MLW to expand into.

Savio Vega is officially the Caribbean Heavyweight Champion but the title was stolen by Richard Holliday. We could perhaps get an official title match if an event is held in Puerto Rico next year.

“As for Puerto Rico, it was revealed on this week’s Pulp FUSION via Savio Vega that MLW’s CEO met with Puerto Rican government officials about hosting a Caribbean Heavyweight Championship title fight,” MLW.com’s report reads.