MLW Partners With WAVE.tv For Social Media Content Distribution

Major League Wrestling is partnering with WAVE.tv, a sports media company specializing in the distribution of sports content tailored for social media across its portfolio of brands.

The agreement will involve the social media distribution of MLW content with an emphasis on WAVE.tv’s combat sports media brand “HAYMAKERS.” WAVE.tv will take highlights from MLW programming and blast it out to its audience of Gen Z and Millennial sports fans.

MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer touted the partnership in a press release sent out on Tuesday.

“Wrestling has the most active social media fan base in combat sports, so being able to expand and connect with fans in a deeper sense to share our immersive rivalries, fights and athletes with WAVE.tv is a great next step for us. MLW embraces emerging trends and tech and WAVE.tv is a perfect match for the league.”

one week after @WaveTV announced that it secured $32m in series a funding, it has since partnered with @MLW to increase the league's coverage across the sports media brand's 18+ digital portfolios.https://t.co/hlHutFw0w7 — Eddie Moran (@eddiemorannn) July 28, 2020

WAVE.tv network of brands reaches over 60 million people. Daniel Maas, WAVE’s VP of Partnerships, touts MLW’s rapid growth and the league being a perfect fit for the HAYMAKERS brand.

“MLW is a welcome addition to our fast-growing Combat Sports vertical — powered by the HAYMAKERS media brand — where we’ve added over 10 new rights partners in 2020, covering boxing, MMA, wrestling and much more.”

For more on the WAVE.tv platform, check out their official website.

