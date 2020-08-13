MLW Signs Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

Major League Wrestling has inked a deal with the Fubo Sports Network to air episodes of Fusion. The show will air at 10 PM EST on Thursday nights. A replay of the previous week’s show will air at 9 PM the same night.

Fubo is a free live streaming sports station. It can be streamed through Roku, Pluto TV, TV Plus, Xumo, Vizio and on their official website here.

“At a time when sports are in high demand we’re thrilled to add Major League Wrestling to our lineup on fubo Sports Network,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV. “MLW features some of the best quality fighting out there, and consumers will be able to watch it all for free on fubo Sports Network.

“We are proud to partner with fubo, given their emerging position in sports and broadcasting,” said MLW’s Court Bauer. “We are excited about our future with fubo as we further the reach and popularity of the league with this partnership.”

Major League Wrestling In Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network https://t.co/bLBV6I3wKe pic.twitter.com/kX0sNma8HU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 12, 2020

Update On MLW Returning To Live Events

Court Bauer gave an update on a potential return to live events for the company recently. He said they have been investigating how to do so safely.

“I’ve been very encouraged by how the UFC, NBA, the NHL, Top Rank Boxing and DAZN Match Room boxing have managed operations as they restart,” said Bauer. “We’re also seeing TV and film start back up in certain regions in a cautious manner and that’s the mindset you need to operate with during this moment in time: caution.”

In storyline, MLW has been shutdown due to a hostile takeover by Contra Unit.