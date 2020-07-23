MLW Signs Jacob Fatu Until 2025

Major League Wrestling has locked up their World Champion, Jacob Fatu, until 2025. According to a report from ESPN, Fatu and MLW agreed to a contract extension to keep the Contra Unit member in the promotion for four more years.

“Major League Wrestling has signed its heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu to a contract extension, sources told ESPN on Thursday. MLW penned Fatu to a deal in late 2019 and this new one extends it four more years, into late 2025, per sources,” an ESPN report reads.

Fatu is part of the famed Anoa’i family. His father is Sam Fatu (aka Tama from the Islanders, The Tonga Kid, and Tama Somoa). He is cousins with the Usos. Rikishi is his uncle.

Fatu is just the 7th person to win the MLW World Championship. In part due to the global pandemic and MLW ceasing to run shows, Fatu is the longest-reigning MLW World Champion of all time. As of this writing, he has held the title for 377 days. He won the title from Tom Lawlor on July 6th, 2019 at Kings of the Colosseum in Cicero, Illinois.

MLW is currently airing episodes from the “underground” series from its original run. Court Bauer has said the promotion won’t run events until it is safe to do so. In storyline, MLW has been taken over by Fatu’s Contra Unit, explaining why shows are not currently taking place.