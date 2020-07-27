MLW Signs Streaming Deal With Digital Original Entertainment

Major League Wrestling has signed another streaming deal.

MLW and Digital Original Entertainment have reached an agreement that will bring MLW Fusion to the new DOE TV streaming network starting in the fall.

“We’re thrilled that Doe TV Network viewers will get to see all of the world class fighters MLW has to offer starting this fall,” said MLW COO Jared St. Laurent. “Whether it’s World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed or any of the other incredible athletes in Major League Wrestling, anybody who tunes into the Doe TV Network can expect all of the action and excitement MLW is known for.”

“At Doe TV Network we are super excited about bringing Major League Wrestling to our network this fall,” said DOE TV Network CEO Ron “Doe” Williams.

MLW’s flagship FUSION series will premiere on DOE TV in September.

DOE TV Network will soon be available on Pluto TV and be available through all internet-connected TV platforms, Android and AppleIOS/iPadOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox One, Chromecast and Virgin Media.