MLW Teasing Return Of Live Events

Major League Wrestling (MLW) could be gearing up to get back to running live events again.

It’s no secret that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delivered a huge blow to the professional wrestling industry, along with the rest of the world. Several promotions have been forced to hold off on hosting events, MLW included. The company hasn’t put on a show since March, when the pandemic began to get out of control.

However, that could all change very soon. MLW’s official Twitter account Tweeted out a photo of their production set, captioning it with a ticking clock. This has led many to believe that MLW is teasing the return of live shows soon.

Promotions such as WWE and AEW have been running empty arena shows for the past several months. They have also used their own talents to serve as audience members, placing them in the crowd where fans would usually be in an attempt to liven the shows up a bit.

Now would be a great time for MLW to get back to work. Especially with the recent news of the promotion partnering up with WAVE.tv for social media content distribution. The partnership will allow for more of MLW’s content to be seen by the likes of Gen Z and Millennial sports fans through WAVE.tv’s combat sports media brand “HAYMAKERS.”