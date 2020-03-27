Mojo Rawley Moved To SmackDown Roster

Mojo Rawley has been officially moved to the SmackDown roster.

Rawley was previously signed to the Raw brand, and he recently appeared on SmackDown with his friend Rob Gronkowski, who is going to be the host of WrestleMania 36 on April 4.

Mojo Rawley was moved to the SmackDown section of the roster on WWE’s website. He was drafted by Raw back in October 2019 on the second night of the supplemental draft.

He then appeared on two episodes of SmackDown and even served as a special guest commentator. He also was in a segment where he abused Michael Cole, this was the same night when it was confirmed that Gronkowski is headed to WWE. On the March 20 episode of SmackDown, Rawley welcomed Gronkowski to the WWE.

Gronkowski and Mojo teamed up with Elias and took out King Baron Corbin on the episode. Gronkowski then went on to announce a match between Elias and Corbin for WrestleMania 36.

Mojo might be involved with Gronk’s storylines from here on out. It was reported that Gronk signed a deal with WWE where we could see him compete in matches in the future. We could see Mojo be involved in these matches.

Mojo has said that he would like to have a match with Gronkowski at SummerSlam in August. It would be interesting to see if it actually comes to fruition.

