Mojo Rawley Says SmackDown’s Backstage Was Like A “Ghost Town”

Mojo Rawley says that the empty arena SmackDown episode that aired this week was an insane event. It was certainly a surreal episode of the show and Rawley provided some details about how the situation was backstage at the arena.

Rawley appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show to discuss his friend Rob Gronkowski joining the WWE. While there, he also talked about the state of affairs from the historic SmackDown episode from the WWE Performance Center’s empty makeshift arena.

Mojo Rawley first started off by saying that he is always around at the Performance Center in Orlando because that is where he lives. He went for a vacation in the Bahamas, and when he landed there he got a text from WWE asking him if he can make it to SmackDown the next day. Rawley described his reaction to the text as, “I looked around at the beach and said… I’ll be right back.”

Mojo Rawley detailed the backstage situation at SmackDown, saying, “It was insane. [But] I was pretty excited about it. You know, being at the Performance Center having a show with no fanfare. I mean that’s what we do, what WWE is about [reacting to fans]. That’s how we gauge all of our matches. [I was] curious and intrigued to see what it was gonna be like. Not only that, like I said I’m there training every day.”

The Performance Center building in Orlando, Florida was transformed according to Mojo Rawley. He elaborated further, saying that the backstage is usually bustling with staff and other workers but this time it was like a “ghost town.”

“I just wanted to see how they would transform the building and you know what rooms are gonna be the locker rooms and where the catering was gonna be. In the meeting rooms!? It was wild, man. There was really no people in there, I mean when Smackdown started Friday, Mojo Rawley said. “I think at any given point you could be maybe see one other person in whatever room you’re in. Because the Performance Center is huge and we didn’t have that many guys on the show yesterday. So it’s like a ghost town back there, I was wondering where people kept popping out of to go into gorilla for segments.”

