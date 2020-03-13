Monday’s WWE RAW To Air Live From Performance Center

This coming Monday’s WWE RAW taping from Pittsburgh, PA has been cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to PWInsider, the “3/16” edition o f RAW will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The venue hosted Wednesday’s episode of NXT. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, originally scheduled for Detroit, MI, is also taking place at the training facility. Based on these latest changes, it appears the WWE Performance Center will be the home of WWE television tapings for the forseeable future.

SmackDown Live will feature appearances from John Cena, Paige and Jeff Hardy.

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is advertised for RAW to celebrate 3:16 Day, March 16th.

Despite the very serious risk to public health, WWE still plans to hold this year’s WrestleMania at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL on Sunday, April 5th.