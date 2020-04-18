Money In The Bank Ladder Matches To Be Held At WWE Headquarters

The 2020 Money in the Bank ladder matches will be different, which is exactly how WWE is hyping it.

WWE is billing this year’s bouts as the most unique in history.WWE announced on Friday Night SmackDown that the Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at WWE’s corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company also revealed the rules for the contests. The matches will begin on the ground floor with the briefcases hanging on the roof of Titan Towers.

The tagline used in a promo during SmackDown on FOX was, “Climb The Corporate Ladder!”

Thus far, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, and Nia Jax are representing RAW in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, while Dana Brooke has qualified on the SmackDown side. More competitors will be added to the match in the coming weeks.

Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and Apollo Crews vs. MVP will compete in qualifying matches for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this coming Monday night on RAW.

As noted, WWE has already confirmed that Braun Strowman will be defending the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt in one of the top matches at the show.

In fact, it will mark the first time Strowman has defended the title since winning it from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

