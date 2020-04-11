Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced several things in advance of next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Among the matches revealed for this show include two qualifying matches that will determine the first batch of stars in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches.

Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro will take place for the men’s match while Dana Brooke vs. Naomi will take place in the women’s match.

Also on tap will WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Big E in a Triple Threat Match with the titles on the line. WWE had John Morrison defend the titles in a Ladder Match against Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 36, which saw him successfully retain the titles.

WWE will be taping this episode of SmackDown Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center this weekend.

Updated WWE SmackDown Lineup

Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro – Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Dana Brooke vs. Naomi – Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Sasha Banks vs. Tamina – If Tamina wins, she earns a WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Big E – Triple Threat Title Match

Sonya Deville will clear the air with Mandy Rose.

