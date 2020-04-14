Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced several important matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

These bouts will be three Money in the Bank qualifying matches. WWE had MVP do a VIP Lounge segment backstage on Monday’s show where he announced that there will be a few first time ever matches.

Rey Mysterio will battle Murphy, Austin Theory will face Aleister Black, and finally, MVP against Apollo Crews. MVP called himself a ladder match legend.

This comes after Monday’s RAW that saw Asuka vs. Ruby Riott, Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan take place to earn spots in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE has already confirmed that this year’s men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will have three wrestlers representing RAW and another three representing SmackDown.

The company confirmed Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro and Dana Brooke vs. Naomi for this Friday’s SmackDown.

With Money in the Bank needing a new location, it’s very possible that the event will take place in Orlando at the Performance Center. WWE has still advertised the event for May 10, but no new location has been confirmed.

