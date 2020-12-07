Monday, December 7, 2020
Home Wrestling News

Montez Ford Discusses Potential Singles Run If Street Profits Split

Street Profit member Montez Ford has addressed what a potential singles run in WWE could like for him if the team split up.

By Steve Russell
Montez Ford

One half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford, discussed the possibility of a future singles run in a recent interview.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Ford entertained the idea of a solo run. He noted how if it were to happen following a draft, he and Angelo Dawkins would no doubt support one another.

“If myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he’ll support me and be all for it and vice versa,” Ford said. “It’s one of those things where we’ll just be supportive, man. So yeah, it’d be definitely one of those things that we’d be supportive and be excited about.”

- Advertisement -

Montez Ford quickly added how he doesn’t think a Street Profits split will be “happening any time soon.”

He noted how he likes to fly around the ring. Ford joked how he needs his partner to “knock over those bigger guys.”

Ford pointed to larger WWE Superstars like Bruan Strowman and Keith Lee as examples of this.

The Street Profits recently faced off against Raw’s New Day at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The two teams clashed in a Champions versus Champions matchup. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would ultimately win a hard-fought contest against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

ViaComicBook.com

Latest Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On How Dixie Carter Handled Jeff Hardy In TNA

Impact Steve Russell -
Former WCW President Erich Bischoff reflected on his time in TNA back in 2010 during an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows....
Read more

Arn Anderson Reveals The ‘Evolution’ Name Was His Idea

Wrestling News Steve Russell -
Arn Anderson has revealed that he was behind the name Evolution. The stable comprised of Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Dave Batista....
Read more

Serena Deeb Knew Rhea Ripley Would Be A Star ‘The Second I Saw Her’

NXT Steve Russell -
Current NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb knew NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley would be a star the second she saw her. Deeb joined Women's Wrestling Talk...
Read more

Montez Ford Discusses Potential Singles Run If Street Profits Split

Wrestling News Steve Russell -
One half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford, discussed the possibility of a future singles run in a recent interview. Speaking with...
Read more

Heath Miller On His Bound For Glory Injury, When He’ll Be Back In The Ring

Impact Steve Russell -
Impact Wrestling's Heath has provided an update following his unfortunate injury at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Heath opened up to former WWE Superstar...
Read more

Elias Teases Character Change Following Symphony Of Destruction Match

Wrestling News Steve Russell -
Raw Superstar Elias has teased a change could be on the horizon for his character. Taking to his Twitter account, he addressed his Symphony...
Read more

Lacey Evans Shares How The Marines Helped Her, Tribute To The Troops

WWE Steve Russell -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames wasn't the only WWE event that aired yesterday. WWE's annual Tribute to the Troops also took place on FOX, headlined by...
Read more

Candice LeRae Being Evaluated For Possible Broken Arm After WarGames

NXT Anutosh Bajpai -
Candice LeRae wrestled in a brutal WarGames match at the latest NXT Takeover event and it appears that she might have suffered a broken...
Read more

Results

NXT

NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Results: New Champion Crowned, Undisputed Era

Robert Lentini -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 aired live from the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. Undisputed Era battled the Kings of NXT in a WarGames match in...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC