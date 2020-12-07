Montez Ford Discusses Potential Singles Run If Street Profits Split

One half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford, discussed the possibility of a future singles run in a recent interview.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Ford entertained the idea of a solo run. He noted how if it were to happen following a draft, he and Angelo Dawkins would no doubt support one another.

“If myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he’ll support me and be all for it and vice versa,” Ford said. “It’s one of those things where we’ll just be supportive, man. So yeah, it’d be definitely one of those things that we’d be supportive and be excited about.”

- Advertisement -

Montez Ford quickly added how he doesn’t think a Street Profits split will be “happening any time soon.”

He noted how he likes to fly around the ring. Ford joked how he needs his partner to “knock over those bigger guys.”

Ford pointed to larger WWE Superstars like Bruan Strowman and Keith Lee as examples of this.

The Street Profits recently faced off against Raw’s New Day at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The two teams clashed in a Champions versus Champions matchup. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would ultimately win a hard-fought contest against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.