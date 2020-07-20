Montez Ford On Working With Paul Heyman, Working WrestleMania With A Broken Back

Montez Ford recently spoke with Inside the Ropes where he talked about working with Paul Heyman and his WrestleMania 36 experience.

According to the WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, he owes Paul Heyman his life. Ford noted how he and his partner, Angelo Dawkins, are practically indebted to Heyman. He stressed how Heyman was supportive of the team “since day one.”

Montez Ford shared how the first time The Street Profits met Heyman, he took the time to give them a “wealth of knowledge” upon their RAW debut.

“[…] he was the first person that came and found us and talked to us and pretty much just took us under his wing and there’s so much I can say and describe but he’s given us a whole bunch of stuff and he’s pretty much been there the whole way and given us a lot of motivation, man and insight and you guys know, getting any type of insight, anything from Paul Heyman man is golden so just in short terms I can say that, man I’m just privileged to know and have worked with him in the time period that we did, you know?”

Montez Ford On Competing At WrestleMania 36 With A Broken Back

The Street Profits made their WrestleMania debut at this year’s event back in April. Montez Ford actually broke his back prior to the event, but would still compete at the show. He and Dawkins would successfully defend their championships against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. They competed on the second night of WrestleMania’s two-day show.

Reflecting on his decision to compete despite his injury, Montez said “I broke my back, man, okay? You know what I’m saying?Who do you know broke they [sic] back and still made it to WrestleMania? Who do you know man, just tell me one person. I’ll wait. Exactly. It’s alright, you’re talking to him right now, man. Who do you know?”

Despite competing at WrestleMania 36 in front of zero fans and with a broken back, Ford stressed the experience was a “blessing.” He noted how with the coronavirus pandemic forcing so many changes worldwide, his WrestleMania memories will be “forever cemented” for him and remains grateful that they were able to have their moment.