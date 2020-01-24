Moose Discusses Evolving His Character, New Attitude

Impact Wrestling star Moose has opened up about evolving his character and the new attitude he has adopted.

Impact Wrestling star Moose has addressed the evolution of his character since his debut with the company in 2016. Speaking during a recent media scrum, Moose confessed how he was too “comfortable” with his character and style when he first arrived. However, it got to a point where, if he wanted to take the next step, he was advised he would have to change his approach.

“I have so much more to give to pro wrestling that the old Moose wasn’t doing. My new attitude just shows how much charisma I have. I get to talk a bit more on the mic and it shows my presence in the ring and my swag. So I felt like it was the right move for me to make to grow as a professional wrestler.”

He continued,” I think me, Quinn Ojinnaka which is my real name, is a really fun guy to be around. I’m a fun guy like Kawhi Leonard says. People like to be around me and I’m charismatic. I felt like when I first got to Impact I was trying to be this tough guy and I’ll kick your ass. I feel like wrestling in 2020, everybody is a tough guy. One thing I’ve been doing lately is going to the archives and watching old wrestling from 1990-92 and there wasn’t a lot of tough guys. There were a lot more characters and there’s not a lot of character-driven guys in wrestling in 2020.”

Moose’s Turning Point

Moose shared how his evolution began after he told himself that he didn’t want to be a “tough guy” anymore. Instead, he wanted to fuse his in-ring ability with more personality, allowing him to show his swagger and have more fun.

Moose recently competed at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. He defeated Rhino in a No Disqualification matchup.

