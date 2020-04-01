Moose Discusses IMPACT’s Growth, Signing Talent To Long-Term Deals

IMPACT star Moose has discussed the promotion's growth and why they need to start signing talent to long-term deals.

IMPACT star Moose has discussed the growth of the promotion during a recent interview with Wrestlezone. Reflecting on the company’s live event success prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Moose noted how he’s happy to be a part of it. Despite this growth, however, he noted how IMPACT needs to begin to keep their talent signed to long-term deals, allowing them to develop deeper storylines over time.

“IMPACT has been growing steadily in the past year and a half, two years, and it’s all been great. You mentioned we’re doing house shows,” Moose said, “and you can see yourself we’ve been great on TV, and it’s only going to get better. I’m happy I’m a part of it.”

He continued, “The wrestling business, in general, is great, it’s just a weird place. A guy will be here for a year, then you’ll see him on AEW TV, or a guy will be here for two years and end up going to WWE or Ring Of Honor. It’s just how the wrestling industry is. You can’t expect a guy to be in one company forever, you know? Part of the struggle we have is keeping guys here long-term, but we’re not the only company that has those struggles. Every other company faces that.”

Moose wasn’t concerned over a lack of championship opportunities. He shared how it’s not something he’s losing sleep over, believing that if he wanted a world title shot, he could “easily get one.” Moose confessed that there are a lot of things he’s trying to improve and build on before he wants to step back into title contention.

