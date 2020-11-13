Friday, November 13, 2020

More Details On A Potential Bella Twins Return To WWE

More details have emerged about the Bella Twins' interest in an in-ring return to WWE.

By Steve Russell
The Bella Twins
The Bella Twins

Following reports indicating the Bella Twins may be interested in an in-ring return, Nikki Bella’s fiancee, Artem Chigvintsev, has revealed the twins have been in talks with WWE.

“She’s been having talks about coming back and doing something together with [her twin sister], Brie [Bella],” Chigvintsev revealed to USWeekly. “They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this unclosed chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised.”

His words follow Brie Bella’s recent comments expressing an interest in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in an interview with Michael Lopez on Access.

“When we left, all of the sudden the WWE Women’s Tag Titles came, and we’re like, ‘Wait a sec, that’s for the Bella Twins.’ Like, we’ve been dying to have tag titles, and so her and I feel like we have one more run in us, and we really want to go for those tag titles,” Brie Bella revealed.

While the twins have never held tag-team gold, they are both former WWE Divas Champions. Brie held the title once while Nikki had two reigns with the belt. Nikki’s 307 combined days with the title is second only to AJ Lee’s 406 combined days with that particular championship.

Both Nikki and Brie Bella announced their retirement from in-ring competition in March 2019.

ViaUSWeekly

