Monday, October 19, 2020

More Details On Ben Carter Signing With WWE

More details are available regarding Ben Carter's decision to sign with WWE over AEW.

By Ian Carey
Ben Carter
Ben Carter (Photo: AEW)

It is currently being reported that Ben Carter has signed or is expected to sign with WWE shortly. No official announcement has been made, however. According to recent comments on Wrestling Observer Radio, Carter’s decision had much to do with current international travel restrictions.

Due to Carter living in the UK and current travel restrictions, he would not be able to travel to independent shows as much as he would have been able to before COVID-19. Not being able to work the independent shows reportedly made his decision to sign with WWE easier.

- Advertisement -

“He’s already really good but he could get a lot better by wrestling a few more years in the indies,” said Dave Meltzer.

It is being speculated that Carter will be part of the NXT UK brand.

Carter broke out last month in matches on AEW Dark and the Late Night Dynamite special. Both AEW and WWE are said to have had interest in him although it is not clear if AEW offered him a contract as well.

News that Carter was likely headed to WWE was first revealed by Miro on a video game stream.

“We lost Ben Carter. Ben Carter is lost. He’s gone to the dark side,” said Miro. “I mean, good luck to Carter. All the best to him. I was really impressed with his stuff.”

Trending Articles

WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry Tells Today’s Performers To Stop “Prostituting” Moves

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently commented on the perceived 'spot battle' nature...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

More Details On Ben Carter Signing With WWE

It is currently being reported that Ben Carter has signed or is expected to sign with WWE shortly. No official announcement has...
Read more
NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
AEW

Colt Cabana: “I’m Not Really The Wrestler Who Thrives In Front of No fans, Maybe Jon Moxley and His Style Is”

AEW star Colt Cabana recently discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it is having on live pro wrestling. On the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart On Goldberg’s In-Ring Skills: ‘His Workrate Was 0/10’

Bret Hart recently opened up about the career-ending kick he received from Goldberg at Starrcade 1999. Hart spoke about the incident during...
Read more
AEW

Entire 1st Round Of AEW Tournament To Take Place On Dynamite This Week

AEW recently announced a single-elimination tournament to determine a new #1 contender for the promotion's world championship. AEW has confirmed that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bayley Discusses PWI Women’s Top 100, Embracing Her Heel Turn

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has shared her feelings on being ranked #1 on the PWI Women's Top 100 list. She broached...
Read more
AEW

Lance Storm Isn’t A Fan Of Miro’s Character Direction in AEW

Former WWE Producer Lance Storm hasn't been too impressed with how All Elite Wrestling has been utilizing one of its latest signings,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Explains Why He’s ‘Glad’ WWE Separated The New Day

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the WWE Draft during a recent episode of his Hall of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sheamus Reflects On Jeff Hardy Feud, Possible Drew McIntyre Rivalry

Raw Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent SmackDown feud with Jeff Hardy during a recent interview with SI.com.
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Power Struggle Card Announced For Nov. 7th

Following the ending of the G1 Climax 30 tournament yesterday, NJPW is moving forward with the Power Struggle tour. The live-streamed events...
Read more
Wrestling News

Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting to Face “The Best” in WWE, Having Less Mobility

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after this Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX. The 'Yes' man discussed a number...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Confirms That Wrestle Kingdom 15 Will Be a Two Night Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed at the G1 Climax final that next year's Wrestle Kingdom will be a two night event.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC