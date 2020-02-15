More Details On Cathy Kelley Leaving WWE

Cathy Kelley announced on February 14 that she has decided to leave WWE after working at the company for four years. Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland will be WWE’s final event that she’ll be appearing for.

She made the announcement on her social media, stating that it was hard for her to make the news public.

According to a report from PWInsider, more details have emerged about Cathy’s decision to leave WWE.

The report states that Cathy decided to leave WWE and gave her notice to the company over the past couple of weeks. Higher-ups were respectful of her decision to leave. It’s not WWE who’s releasing her, but Cathy’s own decision to quit.

Cathy has been part of WWE since 2016 and has hosted many digital programs for the company like WWE Now. She has also worked as a backstage correspondent and done interviews with various WWE stars. Before joining the company, Cathy worked for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and AfterBuzz TV.

In her announcement to depart from WWE, Cathy wrote the following:

“I’ve typed out and deleted this about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write… I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday’s NXT Takeover being my last day. If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away.

I am so thankful for getting to live out a crazy dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show currently on tv and letting me be a part of it. And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it’s watching a video I’ve done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means.

I’m not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later – CK”