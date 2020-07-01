More Details On Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident

Current NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident last Friday. Although it required a trip to the hospital, Dream would be released the same day.

According to Wrestling Inc., the accident occurred on Friday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. The Superstar reportedly failed to stop at a red light when he crashed into another car. The owner of the other car did sustain injuries, but it is not known how serious they are. The Velveteen would subsequently be issued with a citation. He will not have to appear in court over the incident.

It’s worth noting that The Velveteen Dream has not been featured on WWE programming since NXT: In Your House. He lost an NXT Championship match against Adam Cole. A few weeks ago, allegations came out naming Velveteen Dream during the #SpeakingOut movement.

Back in April, allegations were brought up against Velveteen Dream regarding an inappropriate image being sent to an underage fan. Dream released the following statement at the time:

“Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.”

Since the #SpeakingOut movement, reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast have stated that Dream’s time in WWE could be coming to an end.

Several Superstars have been released in the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher, Ligero and Travis Banks have all been let go. More recently, NXT UK’s Joe Coffey was suspended and two NXT UK referees let go.