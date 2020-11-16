Monday, November 16, 2020

More Details On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Internal Resentment

More details have emerged regarding Zelina Vega's recent WWE release and internal resentment toward WWE's third-party mandate.

By Steve Russell
Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega

More details have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega’s recent release.

Zelina Vega’s refusal to adhere to WWE’s third-party mandate was recently discussed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. He explained how Superstars were informed they would need to “get rid of” their accounts. Vega, however, not only did not delete her accounts, she also opened an OnlyFans account.

- Advertisement -

According to Meltzer, “[…] there are a couple of women that are making more money with their social media than they are making with WWE and they are gonna be real interesting and one of those was Zelina Vega.”

He added how Vega was making a lot of money via her Twitch account. “[…] I think she made her choice and they had to fire her and then right before it got out that she was fired she made a tweet about how she supports unionization which she has said before. I mean it’s not like that’s the first time she said that and that did play into some of it.”

WWE Mandate Resentment

It was noted that there is some internal resentment within WWE. Meltzer explained how Superstars were begrudging the fact they are currently only working once a week. They are reportedly unhappy at having the means to make additional money during this time taken away.

Playing Devil’s Advocate, Meltzer shared how he understood WWE’s standpoint on the matter. He highlighted how WWE is intending to strike up a Twitch deal and want to capitalize directly on the platform.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Update On Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their...
Read more
AEW

Update On Brodie Lee’s Recent Absence From AEW

Brodie Lee hasn't wrestled since October 7th, 2020. That was the night he lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Denied Request For Transfer To NXT

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Multiple New Champions Crowned At Impact Turning Point

New tag-team champions and a new Knockouts champion were crowned at Impact's Turning Point event last night. The show was exclusive to...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Alexa Bliss Announces Engagement To Ryan Cabrera

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is engaged to be wed. Bliss shared the happy news via her Twitter account, revealing how she and...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Internal Resentment

More details have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's recent release. Zelina Vega's refusal to adhere to WWE's...
Read more
AEW

Update On Brodie Lee’s Recent Absence From AEW

Brodie Lee hasn't wrestled since October 7th, 2020. That was the night he lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their...
Read more
Impact

Impact Announces Knockouts Tag Title Tournament Brackets

Impact Wrestling has announced the brackets for the upcoming Knockouts Tag Team title tournament. The 8-team single-elimination tournament will begin on Tuesday's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Multiple New Champions Crowned At Impact Turning Point

New tag-team champions and a new Knockouts champion were crowned at Impact's Turning Point event last night. The show was exclusive to...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Denied Request For Transfer To NXT

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Says To Wrestle Bayley In WrestleMania Main Event Would Be A Dream Come True

Sasha Banks has moved on from feuding with Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.  Digital Spy has an...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC