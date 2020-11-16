More Details On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Internal Resentment

More details have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega’s recent release.

Zelina Vega’s refusal to adhere to WWE’s third-party mandate was recently discussed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. He explained how Superstars were informed they would need to “get rid of” their accounts. Vega, however, not only did not delete her accounts, she also opened an OnlyFans account.

According to Meltzer, “[…] there are a couple of women that are making more money with their social media than they are making with WWE and they are gonna be real interesting and one of those was Zelina Vega.”

He added how Vega was making a lot of money via her Twitch account. “[…] I think she made her choice and they had to fire her and then right before it got out that she was fired she made a tweet about how she supports unionization which she has said before. I mean it’s not like that’s the first time she said that and that did play into some of it.”

It was noted that there is some internal resentment within WWE. Meltzer explained how Superstars were begrudging the fact they are currently only working once a week. They are reportedly unhappy at having the means to make additional money during this time taken away.

Playing Devil’s Advocate, Meltzer shared how he understood WWE’s standpoint on the matter. He highlighted how WWE is intending to strike up a Twitch deal and want to capitalize directly on the platform.