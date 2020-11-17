Tuesday, November 17, 2020

More Impact Contracts Expiring, Preview For Tonight’s Show

By Michael Reichlin

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will feature fallout from this weekend’s Turning Point event and the final appearance from The Rascalz. We have a full preview for the show below.

In addition to The Rascalz leaving Impact, a few other top stars have their contracts expiring in the weeks ahead. Former champions Ethan Page and Taya Valkyrie’s deals are up at the end of December. Ethan Page alluded to this in his latest video blog. This does not mean they are leaving, but both would have the chance to explore free agency if they wanted to gauge interest from other companies.

Tonight’s Impact will see:

  • Moose vs. Willie Mack in a No Disqualification match
  • The Rascalz Final Match: Dez & Wentz vs. Trey Miguel & Rich Swann
  • Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve
  • Tenille & Alisha vs. Havoc & Nveah in a Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament opening round match.

Below you can see the full brackets for the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament:

