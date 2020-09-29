Tuesday, September 29, 2020

More Impact Wrestling Programming Coming To AXS TV

By Ian Carey
A little over a year ago, Impact Wrestling’s parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, purchased AXS TV. The company also owns the Fight Network which airs internationally. Impact Wrestling is reportedly the most-watched program on the network by a significant margin. Now it appears, more Impact Wrestling content will be coming to AXS TV.

During a recent interview with Instinct Culture, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows noted that they will be getting their own special variety show on AXS TV.

“I am letting the cat out of the bag right here right now,” Gallows said. “I can’t say anything about titles or anything like that, but you’re gonna see us with our own special on AXS TV, that’s putting credit/belief into a ‘tag team’ or brand to come together, two guys that can entertain inside the ring and outside the ring.”

They would also say the program will follow a late night talk show format.

“I would say, think drunken late night talk show sprinkled in with Impact Wrestling stars of our choice and a little Talk ‘N Shop A Mania running wild brother…”

Karl Anderson als commented on the Good Brothers’ pending variety show.

“A Good Brother Variety Show, that’s the way to put it. Everything that you could expect from us to just be stupid and fun and sitting down and drinking and talking,” he said.

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows produced “Talk N Shop Mania” recently on the FITE Network. A second PPV is scheduled for November 13th, 2020.

TNA Spinoff Series Possibly Coming To Impact Wrestling

There are also said to be interest from AXS TV in producing a TNA-themed spinoff show. According to a report from PW Insider, the network has been high on this idea since earlier this summer. The TNA World Championship has been re-introduced back into the mix in Impact. Although it is deemed an unofficial title, Moose had been defending it for several weeks. EC3 recently stole the title from him, however.

