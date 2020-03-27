More Names Reportedly Off WrestleMania 36 Card

The lineup for WrestleMania 36 reportedly underwent even more changes this week. Matches for the show were taped this past week from the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University in Florida. WWE has content filmed for shows up until after the 4/6 episode of RAW. Most of WrestleMania was taped this Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, more wrestlers have reported feeling sick and did not take part in the tapings. It is not yet clear who those Superstars are and what changes this caused to their scheduled matches, however.

“Names are being kept confidential because so few know, but it’s been confirmed that multiple people on the card either said they were sick, which meant instantly being pulled off all shows this week,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

There are reportedly other names who did not feel sick but had fevers over WWE’s cutoff point of 100.4. Others on the roster reportedly said they were not comfortable flying in for the show.

At least one match, Undertaker vs AJ Styles, appears likely to have been filmed on location. The match was made a Boneyard match and will likely have been taped in a studio graveyard setting, though this is not yet clear.

Both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have already been reported to be off the shows and in quarantine. Brooke exhibited symptoms when checked out by WWE medical personnel and was asked to go into quarantine. Mysterio exhibited symptoms while at home in California and quarantined himself. Nobody in WWE has tested positive for the virus, however.

Jerry Lawler is also said not to have been at the shows out of concern due to his age.

WrestleMania 36 will air on the WWE Network on April 4th and 5th.