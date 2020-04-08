More On Impact Tapings, Updated Rebellion Lineup

Impact Wrestling will reportedly be filming several episodes of its weekly show from an empty studio setting in Nashville, TN. Tommy Dreamer noted on Busted Open Radio that Impact will be taping 2 months worth of shows over a 2-day period. The Wrestling Observer has since reported that the location of the tapings will be in Nashville.

The tapings will likely include the Rebellion PPV as well. The show may be changed to a special on AXS TV rather than a traditional PPV, however. Similar to both AEW and WWE tapings, various safety measures will be taken including taking performers’ temperatures before they are on set.

The Executive stay-at-home order in Tennessee permits filming for television on a closed set.

Rebellion PPV Lineup

2 Knockouts matches were added to the show last night. Jordynne Grace will defend her title against Taya Valkyrie in a Full Metal Mayhem match. Kylie Rae will also face Kiera Hogan on the show.

The announced lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion show is as follows: