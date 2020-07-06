More WWE Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, more people in WWE have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported the news on Monday about those who were at the Performance Center last week during the most recent round of testing before TV tapings.

Since WWE started doing COVID-19 testing, there have been at least 30 people in total who’ve tested positive for the virus over the past three weeks. It should be noted that these numbers include behind the scenes workers and in-ring talent.

Per the report, the company has administered nearly 1,500 tests since doing the testing at TV tapings at the end of June.

So far only Renee Young, Jamie Noble, Kayla Braxton, and Adam Pearce have all confirmed that they tested positive through social media.

Just last month, WWE noted in a statement that they will “continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew, and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”

It was reported last week that the company instituted an official face mask policy at tapings. This policy comes with a penalty for those who don’t follow along. People who do not wear a mask will be fined $500 for the first violation and $1,000 for each thereafter.