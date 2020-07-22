Motor City Machine Guns End The North’s Historic Run With The Impact Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns have captured the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships.

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV saw Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeat The North’s Josh Alexander and Ethan Page to take home the gold. The finish to the match featured Sabin countering The Northern Assault to roll Page up for the win.

Sabin and Shelley are now two-time tag team champions for the promotion. Their first championship reign came in 2010 when Impact Wrestling was still known as TNA. The North’s championship reign lasted 383 days, making them the longest-reigning tag team champions in promotion history. Page and Alexander won the titles back in July 2019 by defeating LAX during Impact’s The Bash At The Brewery event, which was co-promoted with River City Wrestling.

The MCMG just returned to Impact at Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, defeating The Rascalz after answering their open challenge. Sabin and Shelley later challenged The North during a segment on the pay-per-view, and the match was made for tonight’s post-Slammiversary episode.

Shelley took to Twitter after the match and gave praise to The North.

“I can honestly say that The North are one of the best teams I have been in with. And I have been in with all of the best teams in the past 15 years,” he wrote.

Shelley made a follow-up tweet and mentioned FTR, writing, “Edit: All the best teams except FTR, those dudes rule real hard.”

