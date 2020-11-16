Moxley vs. Omega Contract Signing Announced For AEW Dynamite

A contract signing has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender Kenny Omega will put pen to paper and formalize their upcoming title match.

Moxley vs. Omega is scheduled for the December 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s a match so big that many fans are wondering why AEW is not saving it for Revolution February. Giving it away on Dynamite will help AEW finish out the year strong with strong television viewership.

In addition to the contract signing, we have four matches signed for Wednesday’s broadcast:

PAC vs. The Blade

Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title Match)

The newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks take on hot independent tag-team Top Flight!



Watch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday at 8e/7c on TNT Drama.

Tickets for Nov 18th Dynamite are on-sale NOW

We will also see the Inner Circle ‘slay’ Las Vegas. Inner Circle members have been posting teaser photos of the Vegas trip on social media. It looks like it’s going to be another memorable segment for Chris Jericho’s growing band of compadres.

AEW has been going ‘old school’ to promote this week’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, they dropped this retro-themed promo featuring Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes:

Tony Schiavone talks to Cody Rhodes about his tag team Main Event of this week's AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville where he teams w/ TNT Champ Darby Allin against FTW Champ Brian Cage & Ricky Starks



Get your tix now & we'll see you at Daily's Place

AEW also released this retro event poster for the event: