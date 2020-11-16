Moxley vs. Omega Contract Signing Announced For AEW Dynamite

A contract signing has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender Kenny Omega will put pen to paper and formalize their upcoming title match.
Moxley vs. Omega is scheduled for the December 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s a match so big that many fans are wondering why AEW is not saving it for Revolution February. Giving it away on Dynamite will help AEW finish out the year strong with strong television viewership.
In addition to the contract signing, we have four matches signed for Wednesday’s broadcast:
- PAC vs. The Blade
- Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
- Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title Match)
We will also see the Inner Circle ‘slay’ Las Vegas. Inner Circle members have been posting teaser photos of the Vegas trip on social media. It looks like it’s going to be another memorable segment for Chris Jericho’s growing band of compadres.
AEW has been going ‘old school’ to promote this week’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, they dropped this retro-themed promo featuring Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes:
AEW also released this retro event poster for the event: