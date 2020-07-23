Muhammad Hassan On The Graphic Novel He Wrote With Shad Gaspard

Muhammad Hassan wrote a graphic novel with Shad Gaspard titled “Assassin and Son.” It has recently been published by Scout Comics with proceeds going to Gaspard’s family. Hassan recently was a guest on the Chris Van Vliet Show and spoke about the project.

“It was in Los Angeles that I started writing a screenplay with Shad Gaspard which is actually a graphic novel by Scout Comics,” Hassan says during the interview.

“I think everybody knows the story of Shad and the heroic actions that unfortunately led to his death. So Scout Comics had this idea to release an edition early, just the first book, but a tribute edition for Shad. It’s available at ScoutComics.com. I want to sell these out, because all of the proceeds from this go to Shad’s family.”

Assassin and Son tells the story of Donovan Braddock, an assassin who works with a unit known as the Horsemen. Braddock tries to leave the life but his wife is murdered in front of him and his young son.

Assassin and Son #1 – Tribute Variant Covers are NOW AVAILABLE! RIP Shad Gaspard https://t.co/emSrICqAzm — Comic Watch (@ComicWatchHQ) July 16, 2020

Muhammad Hassan On If His Character Would Work In 2020

Hassan was also asked during the interview if he feels his character would work in 2020.

“I don’t think the character could be done the way it was done 15 years ago,” Hassan said. “I think it was insensitive. It became very insensitive towards Muslim Americans and Arab American people. The way that the character changed from being this Arab-American who was upset at the unjust treatment of his people to a more radicalized Muslim and Arab young man who was lashing out violently, I don’t think that would be appropriate at this time.”

The full interview can be viewed in the player below: