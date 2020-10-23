Multiple Former WWE Stars Reportedly Worked The Latest MLW Tapings

MLW returned to taping shows this past week and their latest tapings featured a number of former WWE stars according to reports.

According to reports from WrestlingInc, the wrestling promotion taped a total of 16 weeks of TV content at the GILT nightclub in Orlando from this past Sunday to Tuesday.

What’s interesting to note here is that the tapings saw not one but at least three former WWE stars taking part in the shows including names such as Lio Rush, Shawn Daivari and ACH.

Out of these three, Daivari reportedly worked both as a talent and a producer. Though it’s not a big surprise as he had been working as a producer for WWE since January 2019 before getting released during the pandemic.

Lio Rush was also released from the company during the budget cuts this past April. He had been in the promotion since 2017 and Rush has only worked a handful of matches since his release.

ACH on the other hand was released from WWE after a bit of controversy. He originally signed with the company back in February 2019 and debuted with the ring name Jordan Myles.

He was released from the promotion in November last year after accusing WWE of racism over a T-shirt design which some felt had a resemblance to blackface.