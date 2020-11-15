Multiple New Champions Crowned At Impact Turning Point

New tag-team champions and a new Knockouts champion were crowned at Impact’s Turning Point event last night. The show was exclusive to Impact’s streaming service, Impact Plus. Additionally, former AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion, Joe Doering returned to the promotion.

Good Brothers Win Impact Tag Team Championships

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) to win the Impact tag-team titles. They are the 37th team to win the titles and begin the 55th reign in the titles’ lineage. The Good Brothers have now won the WWE RAW tag-team titles (2x), the IWGP heavyweight tag-team titles (3x), and Impact’s tag titles once.

The win ends the North’s 2nd reign with the belts. Their first reign lasted a record of 380 days. The team’s second reign lasted only 3 weeks. The North’s combined 401 days with the title rank them 4th all-time in combined days as champions. They sit behind only LAX, Beer Money, and the Wolves in that category.

Deonna Purrazzo Regains Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo regained the Impact Knockouts Championship at Turning Point. She defeated Su Yung in a no disqualification match for the honors. Purrazzo also debuted a new piledriver finishing move she calls the “Cosa Nostra”. Yung had defeated Purrazzo for the title at Bound For Glory.

Purrazzo was the 24th Knockouts Champion when she first won the title. She is the 14th wrestler to win the title more than once.

Eric Young Aligns With Joe Doering

Joe Doering has returned to the promotion and aligned with Eric Young. He attacked the Deaners last night at Turning Point.

Turning Point Results: