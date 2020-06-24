Multiple People In WWE Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

Multiple people in WWE have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report from the Pro Wrestling Sheet, the WWE employees who have tested positive include in-ring talent. At least 3 people in WWE have tested positive.

The people who tested positive have been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando recently. More testing will be done in order to determine if the virus has spread amongst WWE employees and roster.

The state of Florida continues to see a large spike in cases with over 5500 new cases were reported today in the state alone.

Following the positive test of a WWE developmental talent recently, Kevin Owens refrained from taking part in the last set of tapings at the Performance Center. Owens was on the Bump recently and noted that WWE was accommodating of his request to not work the tapings. WWE’s tapings last week were thrown off schedule following a positive test from a developmental talent who had been acting as a fan. This resulted in WWE testing its entire roster for the virus.

Additionally, AEW has announced that neither Jon Moxley nor QT Marshall will be in attendance for tonight’s Dynamite. This is due to both having been in contact with someone who may have had the virus.