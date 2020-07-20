Mustafa Ali Back At WWE TV This Week

Mustafa Ali is currently backstage for the WWE RAW TV tapings in Orlando.

Ali’s return to WWE television has not been confirmed, but PWInsider reports that he is at the Performance Center for today’s RAW tapings, which will air tonight and next Monday night.

Ali is currently a member of the SmackDown roster, but it was reported several weeks ago that WWE had plans to move him to the RAW roster, and bring him back to TV as a RAW Superstar.

There had been rumors on Ali being the mystery hacker for the recent SmackDown storyline, but all signs point to WWE dropping that angle. Ali has not wrestled on TV since the SmackDown episode on December 13th, 2019. That show featured Ali and Shorty G losing to The Revival, who are no longer with the company. Ali then wrestled and won 6 dark matches in January and February, but has not been seen since.