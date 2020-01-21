Mustafa Ali Explains His Approach To Social Media

SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali has shared his approach to social media, explaining how he wants to spread positivity instead of negativity.

SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali has shared his approach to social media. Speaking with Jim Stratman of News 14, Ali opened up about wanting to be the “light in the dark” to the WWE Universe. To do so, Ali has attempted to harness his social media for positivity as opposed to embracing its negative aspects.

“What’s really cool about social media is people are learning the man or the woman behind the superstar,” said Ali. “I think my following, my fan base, they realize what the message is behind all this: why I compete, why I fight with all my heart, why I say the things that I say, why I respond to certain internet trolls the way that I do. And my whole philosophy, my message is, ‘Be the light in the dark.’ There’s plenty of dark times around us. There’s plenty of dark moments around us but it’s on us as a society, as people, as human beings, to be that light. And I think that’s what’s having people flock toward me a bit.”

Mustafa Ali Isn’t About Tearing People Down

It’s an approach Ali has been utilizing on-screen as well. He explained how, as opposed to trying to “tearing other people down” to build himself up on WWE programming, he doesn’t want to subscribe to that methodology.

“That’s the way they elevate themselves, by ripping someone down. I’m not about that. So I think it’s kind of a fresh new way… and to me, that’s the way I live my entire life, but at least for the WWE perspective, the audience perspective, it’s something new. It’s something calm.”

Naturally, not everyone shares Mustafa Ali’s thoughts on social media. In the past, former United States Champion AJ Styles has stated how he wished “social media didn’t exist.”