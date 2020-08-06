Thursday, August 6, 2020

Mustafa Ali On WWE Frustrations: ‘I’m In My Prime, I’m Ready To Go’

RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali recently joined WWE's The Bump to discuss his return to WWE and adapting for new opportunities.

By Steve Russell
Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali

WWE RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali recently joined WWE show The Bump. During his time on the show, Ali addressed being away from WWE programming. He also spoke about making the most of opportunities, his recent return to TV, and how he’s ready for someone to “take these chains off me.”

Since his return, Ali competed on two matches on RAW. He won his return bout before losing to Bobby Lashley in another. This week, however, Ali didn’t feature on RAW. Instead, he worked the Main Event TV tapings. 

“As far as adaptation, it’s hard because you can’t adapt without opportunity, right? If you don’t have the opportunity, if you’re not given a platform, if you’re not included in the discussion, it’s hard. You could be the best in the world, but if you’re sitting in a dark room and no one sees you, no one sees you.”

Mustafa Ali On Staying Ready For Opportunity

Mustafa Ali explained how he tries to stay in a state of readiness and preparedness. That way, should an opportunity present itself, he would be able to “hit a home run.”

However, for that to happen, he acknowledged he needs to be “called up to bat.”

“That is not me complaining at all. The thing that I am craving for, the thing that I am asking for, the thing that I want, is to tell a story. I could sit here and tell everybody, I have not had that opportunity yet.”

Ali addressed how taking time off can be challenging, especially when it isn’t your choice. He argued how he would view his time away differently had he been injured. Ali stressed how his comments don’t come from a place of anger. Instead, it’s because he is so passionate about wrestling and performing.

Ali then stressed how he is currently in his prime and “ready to go,” joking how he wanted someone in WWE to take his chains off. He noted how anybody that is passionate about something would be able to understand his frustrations.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

