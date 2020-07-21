Mustafa Ali Returns To Action On WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali has made his return to action on WWE television after being put on the sidelines.

The WWE star did so during Monday’s episode of RAW after being spotted backstage at the TV event earlier in the day.

WWE did a backstage segment where WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons gave some encouraging words to Bobby Lashley and MVP. This led to R-Truth appearing and he turned down the chance to walk to the ring with them.

R-Truth turned around and Shelton Benjamin laid him out to cover him. As a result, he became the new WWE 24/7 Champion. Benjamin accepted the same invite and came out with the two WWE stars to the ring.

Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin, who is now going by the group name “The Hurt Business,” was in the ring where MVP taunted Apollo Crews in addition to taking shots at Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

This was all done to set up a six-man tag team match with Ali joining Ricochet and Alexander. The babyfaces went over when Ali hit the 450 on MVP for the pin.

This comes after Ali had been off WWE TV since early December 2019 and did dark matches in January and February of this year. It was recently reported that WWE sent Ali to the RAW roster after not doing anything for the majority of the year on SmackDown.

