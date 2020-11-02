Mustafa Ali Vows To “Turn This Ship Around” On Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE presents a live edition of Raw tonight from the Thunderdome in Orlando, Florida. In addition to the several items WWE is advertising for the show, Retribution leader Mustafa Ali is a ‘reboot’ for the faction.

Mustafa Ali posted a message on Twitter over the weekend addressing Retribution’s ‘mixed’ success to date.

“Tomorrow on #WWERAW I turn this ship around,” he wrote on Sunday. “But I don’t want you to change. I want you to continue to ignore the warning. I want you to continue having no faith in us. After all, ‘having no faith in us’ is what made us in the first place. #RETRIBUTION”

Retribution has yet to earn a victory on WWE Raw. Despite its mission to destroy WWE, the group was drafted to the Raw brand during the recent WWE Draft.

WWE.com has the following items listed in the weekly Raw preview:

WWE Champion Randy Orton has a target on his back

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias (Guitar on a Pole Match)

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin)

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke