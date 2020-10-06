Mustafa Ali’s First Comments After Being Revealed As The Leader Of Retribution

The Retribution storyline saw a big development during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw when Mustafa Ali turned heel and was revealed as the leader of the group.

The former 205 Live star had a match with MVP on the show and the other members of the Hurt Business in Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley were at the ringside.

Halfway through the match it looked like the Hurt Business was going to attack the high flying star but Retribution came out just in time. For a moment it seemed like Ali will join forces with MVP and others to fight the invaders.

However, the light weight star then turned heel. He joined Retribution and later instructed the members of the group to attack the Hurt Business, revealing himself as the leader of the new WWE faction.

The segment ended with Mustafa Ali standing tall in the ring with people like Mace, T-BAR, Slapjack and some other lower ranked members of the group standing behind him.

While the Retribution Leader did not make any comments on his heel turn during the show, he took on his Twitter after the broadcast and made the following tweet:

Some dreams die so others can live. pic.twitter.com/lxlpms4vX7 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 6, 2020

It would be interesting to see where Retribution goes from here and if any other members of the WWE roster join the group in near future.